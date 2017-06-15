It’s on! Mayweather vs. McGregor this summer in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — It’s official! Former boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather will take on UFC fighter Conor McGregor in what’s been dubbed a dream “billion dollar” superfight.

Mayweather confirmed he is ready to rumble via social media on Wednesday.

THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017

Last month McGregor had agreed terms to a fight Mayweather.

“The McGregor side is done,” UFC president Dana White told CNN affiliate TNT in May. “I’m starting to work on the Mayweather side now.

“I’m not saying the fight will happen but I got one side done. Now it’s time to work on the other.

The main question surrounding the bout is the rules the fighters would adhere to, with many concerned that Mayweather’s vastly superior boxing skills would make a standard boxing match a walkover. When asked what the regulations would be, White said: “Boxing.”

In January, McGregor boldly claimed a fight between him and Mayweather would make $1 billion.

However, that means McGregor vs. Mayweather would need to take in almost double the $600 million the American’s fight with Manny Pacquiao made — dubbed “the richest night in sports history.”

For more than a year, McGregor — arguably UFC’s most recognizable face — and Mayweather have been involved in a war of words on social media, with the undefeated boxer last year offering fans $10,000 to caption a video of the Irishman being beaten up.

“It is an honor to sign this record-breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management,” McGregor said in a statement to themaclife.com.