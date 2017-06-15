× Driver killed, children seriously hurt on I-295

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A driver was killed and two children seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 295 in Hanover Thursday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

“The Ford Escape was travelling north [on 295 near Route 301 in Hanover County] when it was struck in the rear by a jeep,” Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Steve Vick said. “The driver of the Ford died at VCU Medical Center.”

A 14-year-old girl and a seven-year-old girl, both passengers in the Ford, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Jeep suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police have not yet released the names of those involved in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is on-going.

“[It is] undetermined at this time if [the Ford] was stopped or slowing due to traffic congestion,” Sgt. Vick said.

An earlier vehicle fire on Interstate 95 north, near Lewistown Road in Hanover, had backed up traffic around the county.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.