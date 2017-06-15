Graduation ceremonies for babies leaving NICU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GASTONIA, NC. -- Graduation season is in full swing and some tiny graduates in North Carolina are hitting a major milestone, going home.

Nurses at CaroMont Regional Medical Center decided to host a graduation for the babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Each premature baby had their own ceremony as they were discharge from the hospital. Each baby was sent home with full-honors and their own personalized cap.

The hospital hangs photos of the "premies" who have graduated to give hope to parents whose babies are still in the unit.

So far, the NICU has had 14 graduates including three sets of twins.