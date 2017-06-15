Beltway sniper’s attorney argues life sentence is unconstitutional

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A public defender for Lee Boyd Malvo argued before a judge in Maryland that the convicted sniper`s life sentence is unconstitutional.

Last month, a federal district court judge overturned Malvo’s sentence, one of the two people convicted in the Beltway sniper attacks. The case was remanded back to both Spotsylvania County Circuit Court and Chesapeake City Circuit courts to issue a new sentence, according to online court documents.

Today's case was held strictly for Malvo's Maryland sentence.

Malvo was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the sniper-style attacks committed in October 2002, along with John Allen Muhammad.

Muhammad was executed in 2009 for the crimes, and then 17-year-old Malvo received 10 life sentences in two states and D.C.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is appealing the decision to overturn Malvo’s sentence.

No word on the when the judge will make a ruling regarding the sentence. Malvo could still be resentenced to life in prison without parole.

A total of 10 people were killed and three others were shot during a three-week period that left residents of D.C., Virginia, and Maryland on edge.