Isolated storms may produce strong winds, hail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front is approaching from the north. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will sink southward through the state Wednesday evening. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but isolated storms may produce strong winds and some hail. Due to the high humidity, locally heavy downpours will occur. Storm threat will diminish tonight, but it will stay warm and humid with lows near 70°. Areas of fog will be possible.

The cold front will be located southwest of Richmond on Thursday and Friday. This, along with additional cloud cover, will bring some cooler temperatures. It will stay humid with highs in the 70s against the coast and 80s across the metro. Widely scattered storms will be possible both days.

The front will lift back northward over the weekend, boosting highs back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Scattered storms will be possible over the weekend, with better chance on Saturday.

Another front will move through late Monday and early Tuesday with a better chance of showers and storms. Highs most of next week will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The summer solstice occurs at 12:24 a.m. next Wednesday, June 21.