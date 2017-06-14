Suspects arrested in Richmond apartment shootout that killed father of 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police said two suspects were arrested last week for a May shootout at a Manchester apartment complex that killed a father of two.

Richmond police along with the the U.S. Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 24-year-old Chavonte J. Estes, of the 3700 block of Martin Avenue in Henrico and 24-year-old Rakeym J. Bell, 24, of the 1800 block of Fifth Avenue, on Thursday, June 8.

Estes was taken into custody in the 500 block of Pelham Avenue and Bell was taken into custody in the 2400 block of Burton Ave.

Both men were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and officials said other charges are pending.

Officers were dispatched to the apartment building at 700 Stockton Street for the report of a person shot just after 11 p.m. on May 16.

Jaquan A. Harris, of the 700 block of Stockton Street, was found unresponsive in a fourth floor hallway of the Lofts at Commerce apartments suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

One neighbor told CBS 6 that she heard at least three gunshots.

Donna Stewart, who lived near Harris, described him as a loving father of two children in a previous interview with WTVR CBS 6.

"He seemed to be a really nice guy. I don't understand," Stewart remembered. "He would come over every once in a while and I made beef patties for him. He was a pretty decent kid and just got into a new relationship."

Stewart said she saw Harris outside in Manchester walking his dogs hours before the shooting. "It's a community of young people trying to thrive and go on with their lives. I don't think this is a place where we end lives here," Stewart said. If you have information that could help police, call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

