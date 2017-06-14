Dog helps couple escape Ruffin Road house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A dog helped two people escape a burning Richmond home.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Ruffin Road, off Jeff Davis Highway in south Richmond, before sunrise Wednesday.

There were two people, a dog, and cat inside at the time.

The dog woke up the couple in the home and alerted them to the fire, according to Richmond firefighters on scene.

The fire, which was concentrated at the front of the home, was marked under control by 4 a.m.

Investigators are still working to figure out if the smoke detector was working at the time and what sparked the fire.

The couple was treated at the scene for possible smoke inhalation.

This is a developing story.