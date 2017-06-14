The 2017 Virginia Primary Day winners, local and statewide
Irving upsets C.T. Woody in Richmond Sheriff Democratic primary
FBI assisting with investigation into death of Chesterfield dad
VIEW: Primary Day election results
WATCH LIVE: Gunman opens fire at GOP baseball practice in Alexandria

Dog helps couple escape Ruffin Road house fire

Posted 5:19 am, June 14, 2017, by and , Updated at 06:51AM, June 14, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. -- A dog helped two people escape a burning Richmond home.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Ruffin Road, off Jeff Davis Highway in south Richmond, before sunrise Wednesday.

There were two people, a dog, and cat inside at the time.

The dog woke up the couple in the home and alerted them to  the fire, according to Richmond firefighters on scene.

The fire, which was concentrated at the front of the home, was marked under control by 4 a.m.

Investigators are still working to figure out if the smoke detector was working at the time and what sparked the fire.

The couple was treated at the scene for possible smoke inhalation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.