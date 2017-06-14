× Shooting investigation underway in Somerset Ridge

LOCUST GROVE, Va. — Homeowners have been asked to stay in their homes as a shooting investigation continues in the Somerset Ridge Subdivision, off Germanna Highway, in Orange County.

One person was shot Wednesday morning.

That person, whose name has not been released, was expected to be OK, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Michael LaCasse.

LaCasse would not say where the shooting took place.

Investigators have blocked the man road into Somerset Ridge while they search for clues and suspects in the shooting.

The Virginia State Police and Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office are helping the investigation.

This is a developing story.

