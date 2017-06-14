‘I am sickened,’ Sanders says of shooter who ‘apparently’ volunteered on campaign

WASHINGTON — Sen. Bernie Sanders took to the Senate floor Wednesday to condemn the suspect in the GOP baseball practice shooting whom the Vermont senator said “apparently volunteered” for his presidential campaign.

Federal law enforcement sources have identified to CNN the alleged shooter as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Illinois. The shooting injured House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, congressional staff and Capitol Police — all of whom are expected to recover. President Donald Trump said the alleged shooter succumbed to his injuries.

“I have just been informed that the alleged shooter at the Republican baseball practice is someone who apparently volunteered on my presidential campaign,” Sanders said. “I am sickened by this despicable act. Let me be as clear as I can be: Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms. Real change can only come about through nonviolent action, and anything else runs against our most deeply held American values.”