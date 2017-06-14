Woman dies of injuries in Hull Street Road wreck

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Woman, 58, dies of injuries in Hull Street Road wreck

Police said the crash happened on Tuesday, May 9 around 7:40 a.m. when a Ford Explorer and a Ford Expedition were traveling east in the 6900 block of Hull Street Road.

Officials said the Explorer, driven by Helen C. Lester, of the 4800 block of Chatham Grove Place, bumped the rear of the Expedition several times.

When the Expedition moved out of the way, officials said the Explorer accelerated, hit stop sign and ending up in a drainage ditch.

Officials said Lester was transported to Chippenham Hospital. She died as a result of injuries on June 6.

The driver of the Expedition was not hurt.

Police said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

37.475459 -77.522649