Gunman opens fire at GOP Baseball Team practice in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A gunman opened fire around the YMCA on East Monroe Street in Alexandria Wednesday morning, according to Alexandria Police. The Republican Congressional Baseball Team was practicing there at the time of the shooting. At least four people, including the gunman, were shot, according to CBS News. Congressmen have tweeted prayers for House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise. Initial reports indicate Rep. Scalise was shot in the hip. Scroll down for updates on this breaking story.
.@RepMoBrooks said shooter appeared to be a white male, middle aged, “a little bit on the chubby side."
I was present at this mornings GOP baseball practice, but am alright. Prayers for Congressman Scalise & aides that were involved.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been shot & medevaced; shooting took place at practice for a bipartisan Congressional baseball game pic.twitter.com/2XYGIGnqJB
MORE: Congressman has been shot; helicopters are being used to medevac wounded people https://t.co/TMJLmj8HPc pic.twitter.com/Wbu3Tl37K7
MORE: Congressman among four people shot at baseball field in Alexandria, Va.; more than 50 shots fired, according to Rep. Mo Brooks pic.twitter.com/OxCfHeIrwx
RIGHT NOW: A @CBSNews Special Report anchored by @CharlieRose, @NorahODonnell and @GayleKing. https://t.co/ibVTi8qXlY pic.twitter.com/zCSmdapjHD
JUST IN: Shooting reported at baseball game in Alexandria, Va.; Congress members were at the game and at least one congressman was shot pic.twitter.com/ZKC5YOJiLn
Please join me in prayer for my friend @SteveScalise and staff who've been involved in a shooting. Not many details as of now.
#BREAKING Shooting at Congressional baseball practice. Scalise hit. Other staffers hit. Gunmen with rifle
Please join me in praying for my colleagues and Capitol Police. I am fine. Thank you to those who have asked.
My thoughts and prayers are with my colleagues and staff who were at the Congressional baseball practice this morning.
APD PIO heading to scene, updates will be posted when available. Victims being transported to hospitals.
Valerie's and my thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this horrible tragedy developing in Alexandria, VA this morning.
BREAKING: Rep. Steve Scalise, multiple aides shot at Congressional baseball practice. pic.twitter.com/BECtQ9ajZq
"Behind third base, I see a rifle….I hear Steve Scalise over near 2nd base scream" — Mo Brooks on @CNN right now
Rep. Jeff Duncan tells me he is alright. He left just before the shooting, but may have possibly spoken to the shooter.
Active shooter situation during this mornings trip to the Y. Terrifying. Am ok. Sheltered in place & under lockdown. pic.twitter.com/iJs6fZpjiK
ALERT: APD investigating multiple shooting 400 block E Monroe St. Suspect believed in custody. Stay from area, let emergency vehicles thru.
Gunman just opened fire on Congressional members playing baseball this morning in Del Ray pic.twitter.com/KgF3DXlyRv
