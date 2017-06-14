Gunman opens fire at GOP Baseball Team practice in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A gunman opened fire around the YMCA on East Monroe Street in Alexandria Wednesday morning, according to Alexandria Police. The Republican Congressional Baseball Team was practicing there at the time of the shooting. At least four people, including the gunman, were shot, according to CBS News. Congressmen have tweeted prayers for House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise. Initial reports indicate Rep. Scalise was shot in the hip. Scroll down for updates on this breaking story.

38.821039 -77.055561