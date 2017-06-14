The 2017 Virginia Primary Day winners, local and statewide
Irving upsets C.T. Woody in Richmond Sheriff Democratic primary
FBI assisting with investigation into death of Chesterfield dad
VIEW: Primary Day election results
WATCH LIVE: Gunman opens fire at GOP baseball practice in Alexandria

Gunman opens fire at GOP Baseball Team practice in Alexandria

Posted 7:56 am, June 14, 2017, by , Updated at 08:15AM, June 14, 2017

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A gunman opened fire around the YMCA on East Monroe Street in Alexandria Wednesday morning, according to Alexandria Police. The Republican Congressional Baseball Team was practicing there at the time of the shooting. At least four people, including the gunman, were shot, according to CBS News. Congressmen have tweeted prayers for House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise. Initial reports indicate Rep. Scalise was shot in the hip. Scroll down for updates on this breaking story.

Scott Wise June 14, 20178:19 am

Scott Wise June 14, 20178:18 am

Scott Wise June 14, 20178:17 am

Scott Wise June 14, 20178:16 am

Scott Wise June 14, 20178:13 am

Scott Wise June 14, 20178:12 am

Scott Wise June 14, 20178:12 am

Scott Wise June 14, 20178:12 am

Scott Wise June 14, 20178:12 am

Scott Wise June 14, 20178:11 am

Scott Wise June 14, 20178:11 am

Scott Wise June 14, 20178:11 am

Scott Wise June 14, 20178:10 am

Scott Wise June 14, 20178:07 am

Scott Wise June 14, 20178:06 am

Scott Wise June 14, 20178:06 am

Scott Wise June 14, 20177:58 am

Scott Wise June 14, 20177:58 am

Scott Wise June 14, 20177:57 am

Scott Wise June 14, 20177:57 am