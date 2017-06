Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A bear has been spotted in the area around Westover Hills Elementary School, on Jahnke Road near Forest Hill Avenue, in South Richmond.

A Richmond Police Watch Commander reported the adult bear has been seen for the last three days or so.

The bear was nowhere to be found when CBS 6 crews looked around the school Tuesday morning.

