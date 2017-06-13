× Ashland man arrested for robbing same Mechanicsville bank twice

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — An Ashland man was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery after investigators said he robbed the same bank twice.

“On January 6, 2017, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the EVB Bank located in the 8100 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for a reported robbery. Again, on April 20, 2017, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the EVB Bank for a second robbery committed by the same suspect,” a Hanover Sheriff’s spokesman said. “After an extensive investigation, investigators identified the suspect.”

Thomas Scott Snead, 61, of Ashland, was taken into custody on Monday.

“Snead has been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Snead is currently being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail with no bond,” the sheriff’s spokesman said.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.