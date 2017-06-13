× The 2017 Virginia Primary Day winners, local and statewide

Tuesday’s elections marked the first time in the commonwealth’s history that both parties held contests on the same day. There were some surprises on Primary Day.

Ed Gillespie’s tight victory over Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair Corey Stewart came as a major surprise. Observers initially expected it to be an easy win for Gillespie, a former chairman of the Republican National Committee. Frank Wagner, a senator in the commonwealth’s legislature, trailed in third place.

Meanwhile, Lt. Governor Ralph Northam’s win capped off fierce competition on the Democratic side, where he faced off against former Congressman Tom Perriello. And turnout in the Democratic primary far outpaced the Republican side.

In a statement congratulating Northam, outgoing Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe linked the Republican field to President Donald Trump.

Another upset occurred in the Richmond Sheriff’s race, when C.T. Woody lost to challenger Antoinette Irving. This was the third time Irving had campaigned aginst Woody — who has served since 2006. She won by just under a thousand votes.

Below is the list of winners in the statewide and local races.

2017 JUNE DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY, GOVERNOR

RALPH S. NORTHAM (WINNER)

Tom S. Perriello

2017 JUNE DEMOCRATIC, LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

J USTIN FAIRFAX (WINNER)

Gene Rossi

Susan Platt

2017 JUNE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY, GOVERNOR

EDWARD ED GILLESPIE (WINNER)

Corey Stewart

Frank Wagner

2017 JUNE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY, LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

JILL H. VOGEL (WINNER)

Bryce E. Reeves

Glenn R. Davis, Jr

2017 JUNE DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY MEMBER HOUSE OF DELEGATES

63rd District

Chesterfield County, Dinwiddie County, Hopewell City, Petersburg City, Prince George County

LASHRECSE D. AIRD (WINNER)

Gerry J. Rawlinson

68th District

Chesterfield County, Henrico County, Richmond City

DAWN M. ADAMS (WINNER)

Mary Jo Sheeley

Ben J. Pearson-Nelson

70th District

Chesterfield County, Henrico County, Richmond City

Alexander W. Mejias

DELORES L. MCQUINN (INC.) (WINNER)

99th District

Caroline County, King George County, Lancaster County, Northumberland County, Richmond County, Westmoreland County

Vivian L. “Viv” Messner

FRANCIS NICHOLAS EDWARDS (WINNER)

2017 JUNE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY MEMBER HOUSE OF DELEGATES

28th District

Fredericksburg City, Stafford County

Paul Milde, III

Susan Stimpson

ROBERT MICHAEL THOMAS JR. (WINNER)

54th District

Caroline County, Spotsylvania County

ROBERT D. “BOBBY” ORROCK (WINNER)

Nick G. Ignacio

56th District

Goochland County, Henrico County, Louisa County, Spotsylvania County

Matt C. Pinsker

Graven W. Craig

George S. Goodwin

Surya P. Dhakar

JOHN J. MCGUIRE III (WINNER)

“Jay” F. Prendergast

72nd District

Henrico County

EDWARD S. WHITLOCK II (WINNER)

Ernesto V. Sampson, J

2017 June Democratic Primary Petersburg Commissioner of Revenue

Larry D. Brown, Sr.

Kyle J. Dixon

BRITTANY C. FLOWERS (WINNER)

Atiba Muse

2017 June Democratic Primary Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney

Lee T. Parker II

CHERYL J. WILSON (WINNER)

2017 June Democratic Primary Richmond Sheriff

ANTOINETTE IRVING (WINNER)

C.T. Woody, Jr.

2017 June Democratic Primary Petersburg Treasurer

Bridget D. Jones

Paul Z. Mullin Jr.

KENNETH M PRITCHETT (WINNER)

2017 June Democratic Primary Richmond City Treasurer

Nichole Ona R. Armstead

TAVARRIS J. SPINKS (WINNER)

2017 June Republican Primary Member Board of Supervisor

Henrico County Brookland District