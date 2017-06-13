The 2017 Virginia Primary Day winners, local and statewide
Tuesday’s elections marked the first time in the commonwealth’s history that both parties held contests on the same day. There were some surprises on Primary Day.
Ed Gillespie’s tight victory over Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair Corey Stewart came as a major surprise. Observers initially expected it to be an easy win for Gillespie, a former chairman of the Republican National Committee. Frank Wagner, a senator in the commonwealth’s legislature, trailed in third place.
Meanwhile, Lt. Governor Ralph Northam’s win capped off fierce competition on the Democratic side, where he faced off against former Congressman Tom Perriello. And turnout in the Democratic primary far outpaced the Republican side.
In a statement congratulating Northam, outgoing Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe linked the Republican field to President Donald Trump.
Another upset occurred in the Richmond Sheriff’s race, when C.T. Woody lost to challenger Antoinette Irving. This was the third time Irving had campaigned aginst Woody — who has served since 2006. She won by just under a thousand votes.
Below is the list of winners in the statewide and local races.
2017 JUNE DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY, GOVERNOR
- RALPH S. NORTHAM (WINNER)
- Tom S. Perriello
2017 JUNE DEMOCRATIC, LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
- JUSTIN FAIRFAX (WINNER)
- Gene Rossi
- Susan Platt
2017 JUNE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY, GOVERNOR
- EDWARD ED GILLESPIE (WINNER)
- Corey Stewart
- Frank Wagner
2017 JUNE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY, LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
- JILL H. VOGEL (WINNER)
- Bryce E. Reeves
- Glenn R. Davis, Jr
2017 JUNE DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY MEMBER HOUSE OF DELEGATES
63rd District
Chesterfield County, Dinwiddie County, Hopewell City, Petersburg City, Prince George County
- LASHRECSE D. AIRD (WINNER)
- Gerry J. Rawlinson
68th District
Chesterfield County, Henrico County, Richmond City
- DAWN M. ADAMS (WINNER)
- Mary Jo Sheeley
- Ben J. Pearson-Nelson
70th District
Chesterfield County, Henrico County, Richmond City
- Alexander W. Mejias
- DELORES L. MCQUINN (INC.) (WINNER)
99th District
Caroline County, King George County, Lancaster County, Northumberland County, Richmond County, Westmoreland County
- Vivian L. “Viv” Messner
- FRANCIS NICHOLAS EDWARDS (WINNER)
2017 JUNE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY MEMBER HOUSE OF DELEGATES
28th District
Fredericksburg City, Stafford County
- Paul Milde, III
- Susan Stimpson
- ROBERT MICHAEL THOMAS JR. (WINNER)
54th District
Caroline County, Spotsylvania County
- ROBERT D. “BOBBY” ORROCK (WINNER)
- Nick G. Ignacio
56th District
Goochland County, Henrico County, Louisa County, Spotsylvania County
- Matt C. Pinsker
- Graven W. Craig
- George S. Goodwin
- Surya P. Dhakar
- JOHN J. MCGUIRE III (WINNER)
- “Jay” F. Prendergast
72nd District
Henrico County
- EDWARD S. WHITLOCK II (WINNER)
- Ernesto V. Sampson, J
2017 June Democratic Primary Petersburg Commissioner of Revenue
- Larry D. Brown, Sr.
- Kyle J. Dixon
- BRITTANY C. FLOWERS (WINNER)
- Atiba Muse
2017 June Democratic Primary Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Lee T. Parker II
- CHERYL J. WILSON (WINNER)
2017 June Democratic Primary Richmond Sheriff
- ANTOINETTE IRVING (WINNER)
- C.T. Woody, Jr.
2017 June Democratic Primary Petersburg Treasurer
- Bridget D. Jones
- Paul Z. Mullin Jr.
- KENNETH M PRITCHETT (WINNER)
2017 June Democratic Primary Richmond City Treasurer
- Nichole Ona R. Armstead
- TAVARRIS J. SPINKS (WINNER)
2017 June Republican Primary Member Board of Supervisor
Henrico County Brookland District
- Benjamin Dessart
- Gilbert Wilkerson, Sr
- ROBERT H. “BOB” WITTE, JR (WINNER)