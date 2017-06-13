Maggie Walker statue will be unveiled on her 153rd birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A date has been set for the unveiling of the monument memorializing the Richmond icon and entrepreneur Maggie Lena Walker, the late 19th- and early 20th-century African-American leader who was the first woman to charter a bank in the United States.

The public is cordially invited to join city officials, the statue’s nationally acclaimed artist, Antonio “Toby” Mendez, members of the Maggie Walker family and other dignitaries for this momentous event on Saturday, July 15, 2017, Ms. Walker’s 153rd birthday.

The monument location is at Broad and Adams Street in the city’s historic Jackson Ward neighborhood.

It is within walking distance of the Maggie Walker Home and National Historic Site, the St. Luke Penny Savings Bank she founded in 1903 and the Emporium, her clothing store on Broad Street.

“This effort has been nearly 20 years in the making and it is an honor to finally see it happen during my time in office,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “Maggie Walker is an inspiration to women, African Americans and entrepreneurs alike.”

The unveiling and dedication of the statue will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a reception with the artist at the new plaza.

Immediately following the dedication there will be walking tours of the area, conducted by the National Park Service, that focus on Walker’s contributions to Richmond. The National Historic Site will remain open all day for tours.