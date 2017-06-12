Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), offers hope and healing to those grieving the loss of a loved one serving in America’s armed forces. Jonathan Cotten, Owner of the Good Feet Store, along with John Ganues made a return visit to our studio to spread awareness about the program and the upcoming ‘Salute to TAPS’ event. Stop by The Diamond on ‘Flag Day’ on Wednesday, June 14th to join the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Good Feet Store for the ‘Salute to TAPS’ event. The event kicks off at the Diamond at 6:35 pm. For more information you can visit http://www.taps.org. The Good Feet Store is located at 11573 West Broad Street in Richmond. For more information you can call 804-364-3338 or visit http://www.GoodFeet.com/Richmond

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE GOOD FEET STORE}