He offers free lawn care service to change lives, make a difference

RICHMOND, Va. — Rodney Smith, Jr. brought his positive message to Richmond over the weekend. Smith founded Raising Men Lawn Care Service. The organization’s mission is to train boys and girls, ages seven – 17, to give back to those in need by offering lawn care services.

“I had the pleasure of doing Ms. Holts lawn in Richmond,” Rodney Smith posted on Facebook Saturday. “Such a sweet lady.”

“This program is a platform for our youth to give back to those in need who are single mothers, veterans, elderly and those who are disabled, by mowing, raking lawns and shoveling snow from their driveways for FREE,” Raising Men Lawn Care Service posted on Facebook. “Our kids gain a variety of valuable lawn care and social skills, which enables and influences them to pass along the keys of charitable giving to the next generation.”

