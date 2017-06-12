New dads receive early Father’s Day surprise at hospital

RICHMOND, Va. — With Father’s Day is less than a week away, CBS 6 went out into the community and surprised some local father ahead of the special day.

CBS 6 reporter Shelby Brown surprised local fathers in the park, while taking their children a walk and even new dad’s at Johnston-Willis Hospital.

Brown, with some help from Union Bank and Trust, handed out gift cards to the unsuspecting father’s in the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives.

“We understand that your baby was supposed to be here on Father’s Day, but she came a little early,” Brown said to a new father.

The new dad said the best part of being a father is sharing the experience with his wife every step of the way.

“The experience of having a relationship where me and my wife could see the birth for beginning to end and seeing life come,” he said.

“So, we’d like to give you this gift card and tell you to just go out and hand yourself a nice meal and say congratulations on being a great dad and just enjoy yourself,” Brown told another dad.

“Thank you very much, that was not expected,” said the father.