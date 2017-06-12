× Inmates escape Middle River Regional Jail while cleaning the kitchen

STAUNTON, Va. — Two inmates escaped Middle River Regional Jail early Monday morning. The escape happened at about 3:20 a.m.

“Two trustee inmates absconded from a kitchen trash duty assignment while being escorted by an officer,” a jail spokesperson posted on Facebook. “Middle River Regional Jail is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Coty Grey Johnson and Daniel Gordon Henderson.”

Johnson and Henderson were in jail on drug charges.

Both had court appearances scheduled for this summer.

Augusta County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the escaped inmates.

“There is no indication that they are violent, however we urge caution at all times when dealing with fugitives,” the jail posted. “Please call 911 immediately and never attempt to contact or apprehend a fugitive yourself.”

If you have seen the inmates, call police or the jail at 540-245-5420.