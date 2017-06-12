‘We love you’ Governor greets Muslim families at community Iftar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BON AIR, Va – Muslims in Central Virginia and across the world are honoring the holy month of Ramadan, one of the five pillars of the Islamic faith. For an entire month, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset as a part of the tradition.

Families from various faith traditions gathered for a community Iftar on Sunday at Bon Air Methodist Church. Iftar is a dinner where Muslims break their fast for the day.

Food from cultures from around the world filled a long table at the potluck-style event. Speakers from various groups addressed the crowd prior to the meal.

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe shared a message with Virginia Muslims during their holy month.

"On behalf of the citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia, we love you. We thank you. We respect you. And we thank you for your contributions to the Commonwealth of Virginia,” McAuliffe said.

Ramadan continues through June 24.