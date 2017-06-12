Thief breaks into Mary Angela’s Pizzeria

Community mourns murdered teens
A theft was reported at Mary Angela's Pizzeria.

RICHMOND, Va. — The owner of Mary Angela’s Pizzeria in Richmond said the thief was in and out of his restaurant in less than a minute.

During that minute, he said, the thief was able to get inside the Carytown pizzeria and steal the cash register.

A glass repairman was at the restaurant Monday morning, fixing the damage left behind.

The theft, according to Mary Angela’s owner, happened at about 3 a.m. Monday.

No suspect description is available at this time.

