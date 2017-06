RICHMOND, Va. – Every year, millions of people make resolutions to lose weight. You have the power to lose weight and crush those cravings. Pro Athlete and Best Selling Author Kaelin Tuell Poulin shared a few easy to do exercise moves you can do in the comfort of your own home, plus gave us some of her snack tips to avoid overindulging in high calorie foods and snacks. Kaelin wants you to enjoy a special promotion for her new book, “Big Fat Lies.” For more information visit orderbigfatlies.com