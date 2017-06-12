Police investigating third shooting in Creighton Court in less than week

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond’s Creighton Court for the third time in less than one week.

Richmond police responded to a call for shots fired in the 2000 block of Creighton Road. Crime Insider sources say when officers arrived to the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound to the butt.

The shooting victim is being treated inside of an ambulance on the scene. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Jon Burkett reports that he heard nine or 10 shot when he pulled up to the scene. No one was injured in that round of shooting. Police believe someone was shooting in the air nearby.

Detectives and K-9 units are on the scene investigating.

The shooting marks the third time in less than a week that someone was shot in Creighton Court. Wednesday, a man was shot in the 2000 block of Creighton Road. He suffered non-life threatening injuries. The next day, a wan walked to Community hospital after being shot in the neighborhood. His injuries were also non-life threatening.

