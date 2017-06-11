× Man wounded in Essex Village shooting

HENRICO, Va.— Henrico Police are investigating an early morning shooting inside the Essex Village Apartment complex.

Officers found a man suffering from a bullet wound under his arm in the 300 block of Engleside Drive around 1:45 am Sunday morning.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released a description of the suspect. They are working with neighbors who may have witnessed the crime.

If you have any information you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.