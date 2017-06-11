Man wounded in Whitcomb Court shooting
12-year-old Aniya Clement missing
Dog of professor killed on run found

Aniya Clement Missing: 12-year-old disappears from Varina home

Posted 6:21 pm, June 11, 2017, by , Updated at 06:25PM, June 11, 2017

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Family members are asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl in Henrico County.

Family members told WTVR CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil that 12-year-old Aniya Clement went missing from her Varina home early Sunday morning.

Aniya is described as an African-American female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 116 pounds. She has brown eyes and short, brown hair.

Aniya Clement

Aniya Clement

Her family said she may be wearing denim capris pants, black flats, rhinestone earrings and carrying a black backpack.

If you have seen Aniya, call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5020.