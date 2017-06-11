Aniya Clement Missing: 12-year-old disappears from Varina home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Family members are asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl in Henrico County.

Family members told WTVR CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil that 12-year-old Aniya Clement went missing from her Varina home early Sunday morning.

Aniya is described as an African-American female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 116 pounds. She has brown eyes and short, brown hair.

Her family said she may be wearing denim capris pants, black flats, rhinestone earrings and carrying a black backpack.

If you have seen Aniya, call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5020.

