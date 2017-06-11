Man wounded in Whitcomb Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting in one of Richmond’s public housing communities Sunday afternoon that sent a man to the hospital.

Officials said officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Bethel Street in Whitcomb Court just before 2:30 p.m.

Police found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening.

No suspect information was available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers are 804-780-1000.