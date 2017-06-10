State baseball semifinal wrap up

The Hanover Hawks will play for a 4th state title in the past 5 years after pasting Harrisonburg 31-3 in their 4A state semifinal on Friday. Hanover scored 8 runs in the 1st and pounded out 28 hits in the victory.
Nick Zona had 4 hits and eight RBI. Nolan Caler went 5-for-5 with four RBI. Josh Plummer went 4-for-5 with four runs and three RBI, and Jack Chenault went 3-for-5 with a run and four RBI.
Hanover will face Liberty Christian in Saturday's championship, a rematch of last year's 13-12 thriller won by the Hawks.
Prince George ran into one of the best pitchers in Virginia in their first ever state semifinal appearance and were shut out 2-0 by Halifax. Andrew Abbott struck out 11 in the victory.
Goochland was shutout in their 2A semifinal 10-0 by John Battle out of Bristol.