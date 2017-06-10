State baseball semifinal wrap up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Hanover Hawks will play for a 4th state title in the past 5 years after pasting Harrisonburg 31-3 in their 4A state semifinal on Friday. Hanover scored 8 runs in the 1st and pounded out 28 hits in the victory.

Nick Zona had 4 hits and eight RBI. Nolan Caler went 5-for-5 with four RBI. Josh Plummer went 4-for-5 with four runs and three RBI, and Jack Chenault went 3-for-5 with a run and four RBI.

Hanover will face Liberty Christian in Saturday's championship, a rematch of last year's 13-12 thriller won by the Hawks.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Prince George ran into one of the best pitchers in Virginia in their first ever state semifinal appearance and were shut out 2-0 by Halifax. Andrew Abbott struck out 11 in the victory.

Goochland was shutout in their 2A semifinal 10-0 by John Battle out of Bristol.