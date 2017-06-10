Richmond driver wants road repaved after getting 2 flats from potholes

RICHMOND, Va. – People living in the East End have been trying to get a permanent fix to their pothole-riddled street for months. A drive down the stretch off Stony Run Parkway, off East Richmond Road, showed that the torn road has been patched several times.

Resident Jaron Harwell couldn’t avoid the potholes and said he busted two tires. Harwell complained to the city of Richmond multiple times. But when he saw no results he reached out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers.

Harwell said that the patchwork done recently is an improvement, but he said that stretch of road desperately needs to be repaved.

This stretch of road is close to the Henrico County line.

“It’s frustrating because you can actually tell the difference between Henrico and the city,” Harwell said.

“The Henrico side is smoother as soon as you cross over into Henrico.”

“I think it’s a shame and pity to the city,” he added.

