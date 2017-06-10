A stretch of hot and humid days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- After being treated to some cool weather this past week, heat and higher humidity are returning.

The jet stream is shifting northward, and this will allow a dome of heat to track into the eastern United States. This pattern will hold for most of this week into next weekend. A cold front could knock temperatures down a little by the end of the week.

Highs Saturday will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s away from the coast. The normal high is 85° for Richmond.

Lows into Sunday morning will drop into the 60s to around 70°.

Sunday will be hotter with most areas away from the coast hitting or breaking 90°.

Humidity levels will continue to increase the rest of the weekend, and will be fairly muggy towards mid-week. It looks like we will fall just shy of some record highs this week. The heat and humidity combined will produce heat index values in the mid to upper 90s Monday and Tuesday, and near or above 100° Wednesday.

Rain chances will be minimal until the second half of the week when some scattered storms will be possible.

