Mayor Stoney insists plan in the works to stop surge in violence
Man walks to hospital after being shot in Creighton Court
Sources: Deadly double shooting victims are teenage boys

Body found on West Main Street, death investigation underway

Posted 7:31 am, June 9, 2017, by and

RICHMOND, Va. — A death investigation is underway in Richmond after a person’s body was discovered on West Main Street in the Fan.

The body was discovered after 6 a.m. along the 1700 block of West Main Street, between N. Allen and Vine Streets.

The body was found in the street.

That section of West Main is closed to traffic at this time.

Police on scene indicated the death was not a homicide, but could provide no other details.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

 