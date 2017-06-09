× Body found on West Main Street, death investigation underway

RICHMOND, Va. — A death investigation is underway in Richmond after a person’s body was discovered on West Main Street in the Fan.

The body was discovered after 6 a.m. along the 1700 block of West Main Street, between N. Allen and Vine Streets.

The body was found in the street.

That section of West Main is closed to traffic at this time.

Police on scene indicated the death was not a homicide, but could provide no other details.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.