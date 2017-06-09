Retired VCU English teacher killed on morning run through Fan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A retired Virginia Commonwealth University English teacher was struck and killed early Friday morning while running in the Fan District.

The Richmond Police Department identified the pedestrian killed as Richard K. Priebe, 74, of the 100 block of Vine St.

At approximately 6:01 a.m., RPD officers were called to the 1700 block of W. Main St. for a report of a person down.

When they arrived they found Priebe’s body lying in the roadway and quickly determined he had been struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle had remained at the scene.

The RPD Crash Team determined that Priebe was jogging northbound in the roadway on Vine St.

Police said he entered the intersection at W. Main St. without stopping and was struck by the vehicle traveling westbound on W. Main St.

VCU said they would release a statement on Monday. An associate of the university confirmed Priebe was a professor emeritus there.

A VCU release from 2009 said that Priebe taught for 33 years in the English department. He had a large research collection, with nearly 4,000 books, tapes, journals and other documents that were transferred to a South African University in 2009.

Neighbors called the intersection dangerous and said they hope pedestrians and drivers will be more cautious.

“I'm definitely going to take this into consideration and be careful,” Olivia McCall said.

Charges, if any, are still to be determined, pending the completion of the investigation and consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.