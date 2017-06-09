It’s time to get *Piggy with it

RICHMOND, Va. – The 44th Annual Virginia Pork Festival is coming up where you can enjoy over 40,000 pounds of pork served over 30 different ways. Virginia Pork Festival President Danny Allen, Board Vice President Jim Sampson and Festival Representative Karen Hall stopped by our show to fill us. You’ll be in hog heaven Wednesday, June 14th from 4 pm to 8 pm at the Greensville Ruritan Club ground in Emporia, gates open at 3:30 pm. Tickets for the festival must be purchased in advance. For more information you can check http://www.vaporkfestival.com/