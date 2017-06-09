Jessamyn Stanley teaches ‘body positive’ yoga

RICHMOND, Va. – Yoga Teacher and body positivity advocate, Jessamyn Stanley is currently on tour promoting her new project, the book “Every Body Yoga.” Jessamyn made her debut on our LIVE show and shared her tips for letting go of fear and loving your body.

You can meet Jessamyn while she is in town Saturday, June 10 at the Richmond Public Library, 101 East Franklin Street from 2 to 3:30 p.m. For more information, you can visit http://jessamynstanley.com/

Watch the video to hear what she says about yoga being a practice for all body types.