RICHMOND, Va. – Keeping your mouth healthy is important for your overall health. Dr. Marci Guthrie, DDS from James River Family Dentistry made a return visit to show to share how important it is to visit your dentist regularly, in order to avoid potential problems. James River Family Dentistry is located at 2805 McRae Rd in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.jrfamilydentistry.com/