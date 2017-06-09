Atlee, Lee-Davis to meet for 5A softball title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Atlee Raiders and Lee-Davis Confederates each had big innings in their respective 5A semifinals leading to victories that will pit them against each other for the state championship.

Atlee took advantage of 4 errors by Nansemond River in the 4th inning, scoring 7 runs on their way to a 7-1 victory that gives them a chance to win their third straight state title.

Lee-Davis got RBI singles from Jess Gentry and Ella Alvis in addition to a 3-run E.B. Hudson homer in the 1st inning (all with 2 outs) on their way to an 11-1 win over Stone Bridge. The Confederates, who lost to Atlee in last year's state semifinals and in both regular season meetings this year, will be seeking their first state title since 2011