Prince George men charged in crash that injured D.C. police officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- Two Prince George men were charged after the truck they were in ran into police officers in the Adams Morgan section of Washington, D.C.

Brandon Figures-Mormon, 22, of Disputanta, Virginia, was charged with Assault with Intent to Kill and Possession Of Unregistered Firearm/unlawful Possession Of A Firearm Or Destructive Device.

Dwayne Nicholas Taylor, 23, of Prince George, Virginia, was charged with Possession Of Unregistered Firearm/unlawful Possession Of A Firearm Or Destructive Device.

The men were in a truck that crashed into bicycle patrol officers on 18th St. NW.

"We had a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the Adams Morgan area, struck two of our bicycle patrol officers who were working in the area, on duty at the time," D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said Thursday night. "And also struck a...District Department of Transportation employee, a traffic control aide."

One of the injured officers was listed in critical, but stable, condition.

The other officer, who suffered serious. but non-life threatening injuries, was listed in fair condition.

Police continue to investigate the incident and said it was too early to determine the cause or the driver's motive.

"After the vehicle struck the officers, it proceeded in the intersection and ended up striking a vehicle that was unoccupied," Newsham said.

A weapon was recovered from the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.