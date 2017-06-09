1st annual Queen Track Classic coming to Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richmond - Former Hermitage and Virginia Tech standout Queen Harrison has spent the better part of the last three years putting together a special track meet in her hometown.

The Queen Track Classic will gather over 200 of the best female track athletes in the state at the high school level, hopefully giving them a stage to show what they can do in front of college coaches and recruiters.

Harrison, who missed making the U.S. team for the Rio Olympics by thousandths of a second in the 100 meter hurdles, is hoping to put on display the positive impact that sports can have on girls in terms of physical, social and mental health.

Harrison and Asics have also partnered to award 5 high school seniors with $1,000 scholarships. Those eligible must be current Virginia high school students on their track team for at least two years and carry a minimum 3.0 GPA.

The Queen Track Classic is this Saturday, June 10th at SportsBackers Stadium in Richmond. You can learn more at queentrackclassic.com. You can also watch live on milestat.com.