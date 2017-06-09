$1 million winning Virginia Lottery ticket was in man’s drawer for five months

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach man is still in disbelief after discovering a $1 million winning Virginia Lottery ticket in his drawer, more than five months after purchasing it.

“I think I’m dreaming,” Aubrey Barbour said while claiming his prize Friday.

Barbour purchased the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket while he was visiting family in Lynchburg for Thanksgiving.

He bought it at Speedway, 3732 Campbell Avenue in Lynchburg, when he stopped to gas up for the trip home. Once he returned home, the ticket was placed inside a drawer.

Little did he know, that ticket was one of three top prize winners drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

Fast forward five months later, while looking for his checkbook, Barbour stumbled across the ticket.

“Something just told me to go check it,” he said, still not realizing its value.

Barbour decided to visit the Virginia Lottery’s customer service center in Hampton to see if the ticket was worth anything.

The retired Navy chief petty officer couldn’t believe it. He’s now a millionaire.

Barbour said he has no immediate plans for the winnings.