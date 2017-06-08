Man walks to hospital after being shot in Creighton Court: Crime Insider

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating after a shooting in Richmond’s Creighton Court after a victim showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Those sources said the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Creighton Road in Richmond’s East End.

Crime Insider sources say the male victim walked to nearby Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital after being shot. Those sources say his injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Community hospital is located half a mile away from the 2100 block of Creighton Road.

Police have not released any information about the shooting at this time.

This is the second day in a row someone has been shot in Creighton Court. Wednesday a man was shot in the 2000 block of Creighton Road. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.