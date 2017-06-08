Egg Rolls as Dessert

RICHMOND, Va. Big Herm’s baking partner extraordinaire Leanne Fletcher created a few sweet dessert egg rolls that are the perfect ending to any meal. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchen.com

SWEET LEANNE’S DESSERT EGG ROLLS

Ingredients

• 2 eggs (whisked)

• 6 oz chocolate chunk pieces

• 12 egg roll wrappers

• 3 cups marshmallow fluff

• 1 cup graham crackers crushed

• 1/4 cup powdered sugar

• ½ cup chocolate syrup

Directions:

1-Take an egg roll wrapper brush edges with egg wash, lay on a work surface, with a point facing you.

2- Place a few pieces of chocolate 1 or 2 inches from the edge. Next, top with marshmallow fluff and graham cracker crust.

3- Fold the corner closest to you up and just over the filling, press lightly then fold in the sides. Then roll away from you and press to seal tightly. If it tears pinch dough together until it seals again.

4- Refrigerate for 2-3 hours

5- Fry egg rolls 3-5 mins

Filling:

• 1 can of fried apples

• 1/4 brown sugar

• 1 tsp lemon juice

• 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

• 12 egg roll wrappers

• 2 eggs beaten

• ½ cup caramel

• ½ cup powdered sugar

Instructions:

1- In bowl place apples, flour, sugar and lemon juice.

2- Mix together and break up apples.

3- Take an egg roll wrapper brush edges with egg wash, lay on a work surface, with a point facing you

4- Spoon 2 to 3 tablespoons of the filling into the center of the wrapper. Drizzle Caramel over mixture

5- Fold the corner closest to you up and just over the filling, press lightly then fold in the sides. Then roll away from you and press to seal tightly. If it tears pinch dough together until it seals again.

6- Refrigerate for 2-3 hours

7- Fry egg rolls 3-5 mins

8- Dust with powdered sugar