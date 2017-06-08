× How these bikers are protecting children from their abusers

PETERSBURG, Va. — Rumbling down the road, these Leather clad bikers can be an an imposing sight. Intimidating even. Riders named Hawkeye, Frosty, Shadow, and Krewzer share an unbreakable bond that extends well beyond their biker brood.

Each rider belongs to the Tri-City Chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA).

BACA, which was founded in 1995 in Provo, Utah, has grown to an international non-profit standing up for children who have fallen victim to physical, sexual, or emotional abuse.

“Our mission is to be there for that child 24 hours a day,” Hawkeye said.

“All they have to do is call and we’ll show up. Whoever is available,” Frosty added.

Working in conjunction with local and state child advocates, BACA members appear at courtrooms or homes to provide a sense of security.

“We just show up. The kids are always amazing and you wonder how someone could do this to them. How could this possibly be,” Shadow said. “One child didn’t want her abuser to see her. She didn’t want to see him. So we made a wall around her and escorted her in and stayed with her the whole time.”

Krewzer, from Hopewell, is BACA’s president in Virginia.

“I went on my first ride and I was hooked,” Krewzer said. “One in four girls and one in six boys are abused by their 18th birthday.”

BACA’s presence empowers children through self-confidence and diminishing guilt.

Available around the clock when emergencies arise, BACA members called wounded victims their top priority.

“We’re there to support them,” Krewzer said. “I don’t need the details of the case. I’m going to be there to support that kid if they want me there.”

If you look close enough behind the black leather and booming bikes, you’ll find big hearts looking after wounded children in need.

“That is what it is about. To tell their story,” Hawkeye said. “If they can tell their story. They can move on. They can heal.”

