Neighbors: Double homicide victims were young males
16-year-old Chesterfield boy charged with murdering fellow teen

Big Herm’s Sweet & Spicy Ginger Stir-Fry

Posted 1:43 pm, June 8, 2017, by

RICHMOND,Va. – Popular Richmond Caterer “Big Herm” Baskerville shares great tasting recipes from his kitchen to pass along so you can recreate them in yours.  Today, his sizzling Ginger Stir-Fry was on the Virginia This Morning menu. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchen.com

BIG HERM’S GINGER STIR-FRY
INGREDIENTS:
•    1 lb skinless, boneless chicken breast  cut in ½ inch strips
•    2 Tblsp Cornstarch
•    ½ tsp garlic powder
•    Salt and Red pepper flakes to taste
•    2 Tblsp olive oil
•    4 cups of cooked Rice or Quinoa
•    1 bunch of scallions (chopped)
For the Sauce
•    3 Tblsp soy sauce
•    2 Tblsp honey
•    2 tsp sriracha
•    1 tsp fresh ginger (grated)
•    1 clove of garlic (diced)
•    2 Tblsp sesame seeds
•    1 Tblsp sesame oil

Directions:
•    In large bowl combine chicken, cornstarch, salt, pepper and garlic
•    Heat oil in skillet pan on medium heat.
•    Add in Chicken mixture cook for 5-6 mins
•     In med. bowl wisk all of the sauce ingredients together.
•    Add mixture to chicken and simmer for 3-4 mins.
•    Serve over Rice or Quinoa