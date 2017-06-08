Big Herm’s Sweet & Spicy Ginger Stir-Fry

RICHMOND,Va. – Popular Richmond Caterer “Big Herm” Baskerville shares great tasting recipes from his kitchen to pass along so you can recreate them in yours. Today, his sizzling Ginger Stir-Fry was on the Virginia This Morning menu. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchen.com
BIG HERM’S GINGER STIR-FRY
INGREDIENTS:
• 1 lb skinless, boneless chicken breast cut in ½ inch strips
• 2 Tblsp Cornstarch
• ½ tsp garlic powder
• Salt and Red pepper flakes to taste
• 2 Tblsp olive oil
• 4 cups of cooked Rice or Quinoa
• 1 bunch of scallions (chopped)
For the Sauce
• 3 Tblsp soy sauce
• 2 Tblsp honey
• 2 tsp sriracha
• 1 tsp fresh ginger (grated)
• 1 clove of garlic (diced)
• 2 Tblsp sesame seeds
• 1 Tblsp sesame oil
Directions:
• In large bowl combine chicken, cornstarch, salt, pepper and garlic
• Heat oil in skillet pan on medium heat.
• Add in Chicken mixture cook for 5-6 mins
• In med. bowl wisk all of the sauce ingredients together.
• Add mixture to chicken and simmer for 3-4 mins.
• Serve over Rice or Quinoa