Big Herm’s Sweet & Spicy Ginger Stir-Fry

RICHMOND,Va. – Popular Richmond Caterer “Big Herm” Baskerville shares great tasting recipes from his kitchen to pass along so you can recreate them in yours. Today, his sizzling Ginger Stir-Fry was on the Virginia This Morning menu. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchen.com

BIG HERM’S GINGER STIR-FRY

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 lb skinless, boneless chicken breast cut in ½ inch strips

• 2 Tblsp Cornstarch

• ½ tsp garlic powder

• Salt and Red pepper flakes to taste

• 2 Tblsp olive oil

• 4 cups of cooked Rice or Quinoa

• 1 bunch of scallions (chopped)

For the Sauce

• 3 Tblsp soy sauce

• 2 Tblsp honey

• 2 tsp sriracha

• 1 tsp fresh ginger (grated)

• 1 clove of garlic (diced)

• 2 Tblsp sesame seeds

• 1 Tblsp sesame oil

Directions:

• In large bowl combine chicken, cornstarch, salt, pepper and garlic

• Heat oil in skillet pan on medium heat.

• Add in Chicken mixture cook for 5-6 mins

• In med. bowl wisk all of the sauce ingredients together.

• Add mixture to chicken and simmer for 3-4 mins.

• Serve over Rice or Quinoa