Pastor: Hit-and-run driver should turn self in for spiritual well-being

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – A pastor in Prince George County is hoping the public will turn in the hit-and-run driver who damaged his church last week.

Pastor Larry Hudnall said a car struck Abundant Life Church on Middle Road either late Tuesday evening on May 30 or early Wednesday morning on May 31.

The impact of the crash was so forceful that Hudnall said he found pieces of brick 23-feet from the building.

After spotting the first one, Hudnall followed the path of broken bricks and made the disturbing discovery.

"The damage is to the brick, but it's also on the inside," Hudnall explained. "The sheet rock is pushed out and cracked."

The damage, which is to the church's front and left corner, is estimated at at least $1,000.

Hudnall said it appears the driver was doing donuts in the parking lot when they lost control and slammed into the corner of the church.

“Eventually, sooner or later it will be found out," Hudnall said. "And so I think whoever did it, it would be much better for them if they just came forward... for them morally and spiritually it would be much better.”

The car is believed to be a light color or white 2006-2009 BMW coupe with heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Prince George County Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.