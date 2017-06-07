Cool for now, but hot weather will return this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cloud cover is on the increase as a cold front moves into the region. This front will bring cool and mostly cloudy weather, with scattered light rain Wednesday afternoon.

The cool air mass will remain in place on Thursday, with only a very slight chance for a light rain shower.

Some areas in Virginia, especially north and east of Richmond, will likely see highs in the 60s both Wednesday and Thursday.

Potential High Temperatures for next Monday! pic.twitter.com/rNF70wTuaO — Tom Patton (@TPattonWeather) June 7, 2017

Warmer weather will return to the area on Friday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the Mid-Atlantic this weekend, and will remain in place over the region through at least the middle of next week.

This pattern will support highs in the 90s beginning Sunday, with mid-90s possible Monday through Wednesday.

