Video captures car-to-car shooting on Northside

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police released startling video that shows a car-to-car shooting on Richmond's Northside in April as they ask the public for help finding the people responsible.

Officials said Wednesday that an officer was in route to an unrelated call on Friday, April 21 around 10:15 p.m. when he was flagged by a witness in the 1500 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

That witness told the officer that a vehicle occupied by four people, described only as black male juveniles, yelled obscenities before a passenger in the back left-hand side of the vehicle fired a gun out the window at another driver as the vehicle turned northbound onto Chamberlayne Avenue from West Bacon Street.

The video then shows the bullet striking the sedan's windshield as the vehicle fled northbound on Chamberlayne.

While no injuries were reported at the scene, police said a gunshot victim arrived about 10 minutes later at area hospital with injuries that were called not life-threatening. That shooting victim was treated and later released.

If you have information that could help police, call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at 804-646-3617 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.