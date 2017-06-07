The Stables restaurant opens in Museum District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A new restaurant has opened in Richmond’s Museum District.

The Stables, located at 201 Belmont Avenue, features New American cuisine prepared by executive chef Evan Campbell, who previously worked at Cafe Caturra.

Campbell explained the origin of the restaurant’s name.

“This used to be the old horse stables for the City of Richmond Police, so we want to pull back on the history of that,” Campbell said.

His goal for the restaurant is to put a modern twist on southern and Richmond classics that everyone loves.

