Police identify man killed in Petersburg neighborhood

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A Colonial Heights man was shot and killed in Petersburg Tuesday night.

Police found Lewis E. Garris II, 36, on Sandlewood Court just after 11:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead when officers arrived.

"Police are continuing to search for evidence and speaking to all potential witnesses that were present during this shooting," Petersburg Police Lt. Greg Geist said.

The crime is Petersburg's 5th homicide of the year.

Sandlewood Court is in Pin Oaks Estates, one of two family developments managed by the Petersburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority for low-income families.

Anyone with information about Garris' death was asked to contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Garris' friends and witnesses can send news tips and photos here.