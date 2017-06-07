RiverSide Pace Community celebrates 10 year anniversary

Children arrested for school crimes
Posted 12:28 pm, June 7, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. - Riverside Pace, an all-inclusive care for the elderly program, has a lot to celebrate this month including an anniversary. Vice President Steve Hess joined us in the studio along with Kimberly Fauerbach stopped by our LIVE show to fill us on why so many seniors are choosing their program as an alternative to traditional nursing homes. Riverside Pace is celebrating their 10 year anniversary on Friday, June 9th at their Richmond location Mactavish Avenue from 10 am to 11:30 am/ For more information you can call 804-977-5900 to visit http://www.riversideonline.com/pace

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RIVERSIDE PACE}