× Children arrested for Richmond school break-in, shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Three children arrested for breaking into a Richmond elementary school have confessed to their roles in a shooting at another Richmond Public Schools building, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The children are all under the age of 12, those sources said.

The arrests happened Tuesday night, at about 7:30 p.m., when police were called to Overby-Sheppard Elementary School, on 1st Avenue in Richmond, for a reported school break-in.

Once the children were taken into custody, Crime Insider sources said they confessed to their roles in a May shooting at the Norrell Annex building on West Graham Road, near Battery Park, in Richmond.

The charges each child faces have not yet been released. Richmond Police were expected to make an official announcement about the arrests later Wednesday afternoon.

The two buildings, Overby-Sheppard and the Norrell Annex, sit less than one mile apart from each other in north Richmond.

‘Traumatic experience’: 3 juveniles storm RPS building, shoot employee

One woman was shot in the arm when three children — one wearing a red bandanna on his face – stormed into the Norrell Annex building on May 1.

The building is used by the school system’s Food and Nutrition staff.

The first call to 911 was for shots fired, at 5:17 p.m.

When police arrived at the Norrell Annex, the doors of the building were locked.

Police forced entry, searched the building, and found the woman who suffered non-life threatening injury.

She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Three other employees were inside and witnessed the crime. They were not injured.

Again, Richmond Police were expected to make an official announcement about the arrests later Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.