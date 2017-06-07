Police arrest 3 more in London Bridge attack investigation

LONDON — British authorities on Wednesday arrested three more people in connection with last week’s London Bridge attack, London’s Metropolitan Police said.

Authorities also carried out two additional search warrants in east London, police said.

Two men were arrested on a street in Ilford and the third was apprehended at an Ilford residence when police searched the home, authorities said.

A 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of the preparation of terrorist acts and a 33-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs, police said. A 29-year-old man apprehended at the llford home was also arrested on suspicion of the preparation of terrorist acts.

The three were taken into custody at a south London police station under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

Police continue to search the Ilford home and a business in Ilford as well, authorities said.

Police said three men — Khuram Shazad Butt, 27; Rachid Redouane, 30; and Youssef Zaghba, 22 — rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before launching a stabbing spree in bars and restaurants at nearby Borough Market on Saturday.

Police shot and killed the three attackers, who were wearing suicide vests that turned out to be fakes. The assailants killed eight people and wounded 48 others.

Twelve people were initially arrested after the attack but they were later released without charges, Metropolitan Police said Monday.